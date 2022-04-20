Echo Star Alaqua Cox Celebrates Disney+ Show’s First Day of Filming

Another Marvel Studios show will soon enter production. Wednesday, Echo star Alaqua Cox posted an Instagram story revealing production on the Disney+ series would begin on Thursday. It’s expected to film the majority of its episodes in and around Atlanta, including some smaller towns outside of the metro to get a small-scale feel.

“[Devery Jacobs] decided to surprise me with these beautiful flowers before the first day of filming tomorrow,” Cox shared on her story alongside a beautiful boquet of white roses.

Interesting enough, the message included with the flowers from Jacobs seem to suggest the actor will also be appearing in the series. Jacobs appeared in the first season of FX’s wildly popular Reservation Dogs, and is set to reprise her role — as well as join the writer’s room — for the show’s second season. To date, Jacobs’ involvement in the Marvel series has not be unveiled. Coincidentally enough, it’s expected Reservation Dogs alumnus Sydney Freeland will also direct at least a few of the Echo episodes.

“It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever,” Cox previously said of her MCU role. “I don’t know why they’re giving me this opportunity, but I’m just grateful. I’m excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given.”

She continued, “It’s crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I’m so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do.”

Echo has yet to set a release date.

