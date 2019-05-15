Elizabeth Olsen Has “Twisted Sense of Humor” in Avengers: Infinity War BTS Photo

Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters at the end of April, and the cast and crew of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been reminiscing over their time with the franchise by sharing fun behind-the-scenes photos from various films. The latest in a long line of great BTS content comes from directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. The brothers recently shared a hilarious photo of an extremely sad moment from Avengers: Infinity War.

View this post on Instagram Lizzie has a twisted sense of humor… 😂 #IW A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) on May 13, 2019 at 11:45am PDT

“Lizzie has a twisted sense of humor…,” they wrote.

As you can see, the photo shows Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) smiling away while Josh Brolin’s character (Thanos) gears up to kill Paul Bethany’s character (Vision) in the background.

Olsen shared the photo to her own Instagram account.

“What really goes on,” she joked.

Many fans were quick to comment on both Instagram posts, clearly enjoying this fun look at an otherwise tragic MCU moment.

“She really enjoyed watching him die,” @kingzsteven_20 joked.

“Josh is choking Paul while you’re smiling. Is Thanos the villain or Wanda?,” @mr._boyle asked.

“She deserves her own movie,” @heyitsmontsee added.

While there are no current plans for a Scarlet Witch movie, WandaVision is set to debut on Disney+ alongside shows about Loki, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There are currently no release dates for the confirmed shows, but Disney+ is expected to drop this fall. The big question now is how Vision will return after his untimely death in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

