Empire Magazine Running 22-Page Tribute to Stan Lee

While Alita: Battle Angel may be gracing the cover of Empire Magazine’s January issue, the real star of the month is going to be the late, great Stan Lee.

The magazine is treating fans to a 22-page tribute, which they bill as, “Remembering the man who changed comics, cinema, and storytelling forever.” The issue is going to include interviews with the comics legend, a full biography of his 95 years of life, and words from his collaborators.

Stan Lee passed away earlier this month, leaving behind a huge hole in the Marvel universe. Friends, fans, and co-workers alike have all paid touching tributes to Lee by posting photos and memories on social media.

Some even went that extra mile, for example, Chadwick Boseman, who made a memorable video. The original six movie Avengers even took out a full-page ad in the paper thanking Lee for everything he did for them. One company went as far as putting Lee’s smiling face on an assortment of electronic billboards throughout the United States.

One redditor, benjwilliams98, was kind enough to share an image of the magazine’s spread, which you can view here:

“Empire‘s 22-page tribute to the master storyteller who changed not just comic books but cinema forever. Excelsior!,” reads the page.

This doesn’t seem like an Empire issue you’ll want to miss as its kicking off the magazine’s celebration of turning 30-years-old. The issue will feature info about Robert Rodriguez‘s Alita: Battle Angel, including a personal essay form the film’s producer, James Cameron.

According to their website, the new issue will also have “fresh goodies” concerning Roma (the upcoming Alfonso Cuarón film), Hellboy (starring David Harbour), Aquaman (which hits theatres on December 21st), The Favourite (Yorgos Lanthimos’s new film, which is currently in theatres), and Vice (Adam McKay’s upcoming film about Dick Cheney).

While Stan Lee may have passed on, Marvel fans haven’t seen the last of him. He filmed a few of his iconic cameos before he died, meaning you’ll get to see him again on the big screen very soon. First, you’ll see him in animated form during Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse on December 14th, 2019.

The Spidey creator’s next live action cameo will be in Captain Marvel, which is fittingly hitting theatres on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2019.