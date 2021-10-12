Eternals Producer Teases Big Future For Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman as Black Knight

Marvel’s Eternals is set to introduce 10 new super heroes in the form of millennia-old beings but there is also one human among them who is destined to be a hero in his own right, if the comics are any indication. Kit Harington, known well for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, will appear in Eternals as Dane Whitman. On the pages of Marvel Comics, Dane becomes a hero known as the Black Knight. However, during a visit to the set of Eternals in January of 2020, ComicBook.com heard producer Nate Moore rule out any chance of Black Knight showing in this film but promising a big future in the movies and shows that follow.

“We think he’s interesting and a great character and actually Kit Harington who just wrapped yesterday was fantastic,” Moore said. “But we very much explored the relationship between Dane Whitman and Sersi, which is something, for comic readers who loved the Avengers in the ’90s, was very relevant and sort of plant the seeds that there could be more.”

Whitman is powered by the Ebony Blade, a weapon which is so powerful that it begins to tap into the psyche of its beholder and corrupt them. “You won’t see the Ebony Blade in this movie,” Moore claims. “He’s not going to be Black Knight necessarily, but that is something that we get to play with down the road.” If Moore is telling the truth and not simply keeping a surprise just that, perhaps in one of the two post-credits scenes coming to the film Harington’s Whitman will evolve?

“Black Knight is an interesting character in that, he’s a normal guy who is tortured to some degree by his lineage, but is a normal guy,” Moore added. “And Kit, I think brought a humanity to Jon Snow. I was also a fan of some of his comedic work, like the sort of the tennis HBO mockumentary. And what we found with Kit is he has amazing comic timing and he is very charming in a different way than Richard [Madden] is charming, which we thought again was valuable. So, but he can go dark and I think as for anybody knows Black Knight, that’s a kind of a tragic character. I think there’s room for him to play both sides of that character.”

As for whether or not Harington will reunite with his Game of Thrones brother Madden, Moore teased: “I mean, I don’t know that we’d be good filmmakers if we didn’t reunite the Stark Brothers.”

Are you hoping to see Black Knight in the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Eternals hits theaters on November 5. Tickets are on sale now.