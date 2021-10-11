Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Reveals How Many Post-Credits Scenes There Are

Marvel Studios fans should stick around for a while after seeing Eternals. Speaking to Fandango, director Chloé Zhao confirmed that the film has not one but two post-credits scenes and that both are surprising and important. “Yes! Don’t just stay for the first one — also stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you,” she says. This comes as tickets for the film are now on sale, the first clip from the movie hit the internet, and a featurette teased that movie will dig into the origins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Zhao also talked about bringing her personal, Academy Award-winning directing style to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Well, I think Marvel Studios has always worked with filmmakers [who have] very distinct voices, and that’s why the films are different,” she says. “But I think for this specific movie, what drew me to this movie and why they hired me, I think, is that the visual experience for this film must feel immersive enough for the audience to believe that these superhero characters have walked the earth for 7,000 years. So, to do that, there’s what I like to call an anthropological way of capturing things. The cameras are very grounded, and the movements are very natural. Shots are longer — we use wide angle lenses, and deep focus. Very similar to the thing you and I did together for Nomadland… it’s about giving the audience the space and the time to be able to explore what’s within the frame, and therefore come to their own conclusion of the relationship between the characters and the space they’re in.

“In this case you’re going throughout history and 7,000 years, [and so it’s] even more important to make us feel like this world feels real and grounded. I wanted to apply that same digital style to everything from action, visual effects, to also capturing the grand mythology of the Celestials in the cosmos, and the consistency of that. I wanted it to feel grounded yet fantastical.”

As she alludes to, Eternals is a film that takes place across time. Marvel Studios previously confirmed that it mainly takes place in two different eras.

“The story takes place across two time periods. One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit,” Disney’s press release revealed. “The second storyline is in the present, when the group has fractured and split apart, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Eternals opens in theaters on November 5th.