Eternals Star Teases Full Bollywood-Style Dance Scene in New Marvel Studios Movie

Secret identities are only important to a handful of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially when it comes to Peter Parker’s duty as Spider-Man. But the secret society of powered beings known as The Eternals are set to make their impact in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, revealing themselves to the world after staying in hiding during the events of Avengers: Endgame. And one actor in The Eternals just revealed that his character has a major secret identity that allows him to hide in plain sight, even standing out in an elaborate dance number.

Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani recently spoke on the New Hollywood podcast about his character Kingo who has taken on a very elaborate secret identity as a famous actor.

“A lot of it takes place in the present day,” said Nanjiani, explaining that the Eternals have hidden among humans for thousands of years.

“My character, for instance, is like ‘OK we’re supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know.’ So I become a Bollywood movie star, that’s my secret identity. We’re supposed to keep quiet and I’ve become the biggest Bollywood movie star,” Nanjiani explained.

He went on to confirm that The Eternals would include an elaborate musical number, which would be a major first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I took months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that,” Nanjiani said. “It’s really a workout… and you know, there’s like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there’s me!“

While this will likely lead to a comedic set piece in The Eternals, it could also provide some key context for why the race of super beings stayed in hiding while Thanos was out ravaging the planet, not to mention the rest of the galaxy. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased that the heroes know about the Avengers, and their reasons for staying hidden will be a major part of the plot.

“The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don’t know much about The Eternals…Yet,” Feige explained at CCXP in December. “Celestials are a big part of it, you’ve seen a little of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Knowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will see the Celestials in their full, true enormous power in The Eternals.”

The Eternals is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 6th.