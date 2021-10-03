Marvel Confirms Eternals Will Split the Plot in Two Different Storylines

One of the very first things the public found out about Eternals was that it would take place over thousands of years. The movie is already shaping up to have quite the sizable runtime and now, Marvel Studios has confirmed the movie will take place in two distinct time periods throughout the ages.

In a new press release that’s been circulated by Disney, it’s said Eternals takes place “across two time periods” while examing the close-knit group of characters that make up the eponymous team.

“The story takes place across two time periods. One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit,” the press release says.

It then teases the group’s primary opponents, adding, “The second storyline is in the present, when the group has fractured and split apart, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup.”

According to Marvel producer Nate Moore, the movie’s also hoping to explore another corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen on screen, in the same vein as Black Panther and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“We want audiences to discover a corner of the Marvel universe they’ve never seen before,” Moore adds. “We want them to discover a mythology that is a challenging sci-fi movie but also has a human heart. And we want them to meet ten heroes who they hopefully can relate to.”

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

