Eternals May Have One of MCU’s Longest Run Times

Eternals already has a PG-13 rating from the MPAA, meaning post-production work on the feature is locked in and complete. It was only a matter of time before an official run time for the movie surfaced and now, it appears that time has arrived. A new listing on the Russian-language Kino Metro lists Eternals with a run times of 156 minutes, or two hours and 36 minutes.

Should that be the case, the Chloe Zhao feature would be just four minutes shy of being the second-longest-running film in the MCU. As it stands now, the film is beat out by Avengers: Endgame at three hours and two minutes, and Avengers: Infinity War at two hours and 40 minutes.

As the team at The Direct points out, the site in question has listed the accurate runtimes for films like Halloween Kills and The Last Duel before. Even then, it’s still night final and is subject to change.

Kevin Feige previously suggested the feature was set to take place over thousands of years while diving into the reasoning why the titular group didn’t get involved in some of the MCU’s biggest events.

“[The audience] will understand why,” Zhao recently told Total Film of why the group didn’t previously interfere. “Not only why, but how complicated not interfering made them feel. We explore that. You’ll see that in the film. The Eternals were instructed not to interfere with any human conflict unless Deviants are involved. There’s a reason why that’s the case. And that was the instruction from the prime Celestial Arishem.”

“What excited me is the idea of going back in time, and exploring [the time] before Thanos was born, before anyone was born,” she continued. “Where does the MCU go back in time? And that brings us to the mythology of the Celestials. Anything involving the Celestials is going to be at a huge scale level of complication, let’s put it that way.”

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

What’d you think of the final trailer of Chloe Zhao’s Eternals? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!