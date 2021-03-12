The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Episode Runtimes Reportedly Revealed

✖

Throughout the first season of WandaVision, Marvel fans got used to watching shorter TV episodes each and every Friday. Save for the last couple of episodes of WandaVision, the majority of the series came in at around 30 minutes per episode. That formula isn't sticking for Marvel's next Disney+ TV series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on March 19th, and it looks like that series will debut some significantly longer episodes, more in-line with traditional drama television.

According to a new report from The New York Times, each episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will fall somewhere between 45 and 55 minutes. Most hour-long TV dramas normally end up around 45 minutes an episode, with 15 minutes being set aside for commercials.

With streaming, there is a lot of freedom for shows to choose their own runtimes. For WandaVision, the half-hour formula made a lot of sense, given the sitcom structure of most of the series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, however, looks to follow the style of the Marvel Cinematic Universe more closely, not to mention the fact that there only six episodes in the entire series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows the story of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Captain America famously passed his iconic shield to Sam at the end of the film, and this new series will deal with what happens next.

“I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America," Mackie told Variety in a recent interview. His character was handed the iconic Captain America shield in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. "I’ve been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you’re supposed to do it," he says of his own career. "I didn’t go to L.A. and say, ‘Make me famous.’ I went to theater school, did Off Broadway, did indie movies and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I’m extremely happy about that."

