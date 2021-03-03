Anthony Mackie Addresses If The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Season 2 Has Been Discussed

✖

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier might be another Disney+ show from Marvel which does not return for a second season. WandaVision is gearing up to air its Season 1 finale episode which will also serve as a series finale for the TV event which sends several of its characters to future movies and shows. It seems The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be doing the same as the show's Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie had revealed that there have been no talks in regards to a second second. Furthermore, he also seems unsure about future plans for his Falcon character in Marvel Studios movies or shows, though there will certainly be more.

"While bound by standard Marvel-grade secrecy, the actor confirms there have been no discussions of a second season for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Variety's Matt Donnelly reports after speaking with Mackie. "As the majority of domestic movie theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is equally unaware of the theatrical prospects for his Falcon character — or the Captain he may become by the end of this Disney+ run."

There is not such a need to look to the future while six episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are on the horizon. “I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America," Mackie told Variety. His character was handed the iconic Captain America shield in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. "I’ve been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you’re supposed to do it," he says of his own career. "I didn’t go to L.A. and say, ‘Make me famous.’ I went to theater school, did Off Broadway, did indie movies and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I’m extremely happy about that."

Mackie does have dream projects for his future in mind, outside of Marvel Studios titles. “My team gets mad at me for saying this, but I would love to do a cheesy old-school When Harry Met Sally-type of project,” Mackie says. “One of those movies where I’m working outside and have to take my shirt off because it’s too hot. I want a romantic comedy. I want to do every movie written for Matthew McConaughey that he passed on.”

Where do you think Mackie's Sam Wilson can pop up after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

For more Marvel talk, subscribe to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. New episodes release every Friday on all major podcast platforms.