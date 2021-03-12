First The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Reactions Land on Social Media

While many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still reeling from the culmination of WandaVision, the next chapter of the franchise is just around the corner with next week's debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with the first reactions to the series now landing online. Many of the reactions are promising, highlighting the intimate nature of the concept as opposed to the more bombastic entries into the MCU, while also noting that the various set pieces and stunt sequences are still quite compelling. Another highlight seems to be the chemistry between leads Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, with fans only witnessing glimpses of their dynamic in previous MCU outings.

Scroll down to see what audiences are saying about the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before it debuts on Disney+ on March 19th!