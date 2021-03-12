First The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Reactions Land on Social Media
While many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still reeling from the culmination of WandaVision, the next chapter of the franchise is just around the corner with next week's debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with the first reactions to the series now landing online. Many of the reactions are promising, highlighting the intimate nature of the concept as opposed to the more bombastic entries into the MCU, while also noting that the various set pieces and stunt sequences are still quite compelling. Another highlight seems to be the chemistry between leads Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, with fans only witnessing glimpses of their dynamic in previous MCU outings.
Scroll down to see what audiences are saying about the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before it debuts on Disney+ on March 19th!
Dope Action
I watched Episode 1 of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier!
It has some dope action sequences with CA: TWS vibes! Not the pace I expected but spending time with Sam's family and Bucky's mental state is great development.
Mackie & Stan are really good in very different ways. pic.twitter.com/9xwnz4v1eI— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 12, 2021
Significant Consequences
First episode of Falcon and The Winter Soldier feels like a Marvel movie in a big way, a lot more so than Wandavision (not a knock). The opening action screen feels like a huge MCU action sequence (and not a tv fight), story feels like it has significant MCU consequences.— Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) March 12, 2021
So Far, So Good?
Saw the first episode of FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER. So far so good? Tough to tell after one episode, but I’m a huge Falcon fan so I’m glad this exists. Also there’s a character that shows up that is a definite, “Ohhhh, so that’s what this series is about,” moment.— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 12, 2021
Exactly What You Think
The first episode of THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER is exactly what you think it'll be, but that's not a bad thing. If you like this world and like these characters, you will like this. It's exactly what's been advertised: more Marvel, but shaped like a television show now.— Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) March 12, 2021
"I'm in."
Oh hey I guess I can say I’ve seen the first episode of #FalconAndWinterSoldier? Probably more character development for these 2 characters in these 45 minutes than the previous 10 films. Big scale with some nice “what’s it REALLY like to be a superhero” moments. I’m in.— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) March 12, 2021
Grounded, Human Glimpses
Saw 1st ep of @disneyplus & @MarvelStudios' #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier and -as a HUGE fan of 2014's CAPTAIN AMERICA: TWS- am happy to report this is a return to that grounded, more human glimpse into the MCU. @AnthonyMackie gets to explore Sam's place in a very divided world. pic.twitter.com/fkhdLPWvQp— Max Evry (@maxevry) March 12, 2021
Loaded With Action
The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is loaded with action that you’d expect to see in an MCU movie. But for me the best stuff were the quiet scenes that showed Bucky dealing with his past and Falcon trying to figure out his post-blip life. Big thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/LZeM45Eovf— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 12, 2021
"Good Mix of Fights & Story."
I've watched the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier & it's solid. Definitely more somber & dramatic at the start than I was expecting (which is a good thing), but also features the best Falcon action we've seen yet. Good mix of fights & story. I'm sold & hungry for more pic.twitter.com/5gZ9acB0Md— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 12, 2021
Adrenaline Shot
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier is a straight-up adrenaline shot to your system, another major winner for @MarvelStudios! However, while the action is top-tier, the series is at its best as a deeply effective character study for #TheFalcon & #WinterSoldier. --> pic.twitter.com/3SGAdxMlzx— Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) March 12, 2021
Helps WandaVision Withdrawal
Watched the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and no spoilers, would like some more immediately. This should help with WandaVision withdrawal.— Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) March 12, 2021