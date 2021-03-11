Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV Spot Shows Bucky Bragging About His Vibranium Arm

✖

Tomorrow marks one week until The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+! Marvel fans are excited to see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) back in action. There have been some exciting trailers for the new series, and the latest TV spot features a fun moment in which Sam brags about being able to fly and Bucky responds, "I have a Vibranium arm."

The television ad uses voiceover to kick off with the message, "Hey parents, a new team of Marvel heroes is coming to Disney+." You can check out the video, which was shared by @cosmic_marvel, in the tweet below:

We're not surprised Bucky is bragging about his arm, especially after WandaVision gave us a better idea of how much Vibranium costs. Turns out, Vision's Vibranium body was worth a whopping $3 billion! Rocket was on to something when he tried to steal Bucky's arm in Avengers: Infinity War!

During a recent interview with Total Film, Stan explained how the show will be much different from WandaVision. "I think WandaVision is a really interesting, different show from Marvel, and it's tonally in its own world," Stan shared. "I think we are also tonally in our own world in line with what the Captain America franchise movies have been -- The Winter Soldier, Civil War -- and so I think we follow a much more ground, relatable approach."

Stan also talked about getting time to develop his character alongside Mackie. "It's a continuation of the story, and we finally get enough time with these characters," he says. "We never got a chance to really fully understand where they come from and the ability to explore that in the tone of the movies, having the action and now more of the character, has been really nice."

According to Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sees the Falcon struggling with Captain America's legacy after Cap left him the shield in Avengers: Endgame. "See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn't accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], 'It doesn't feel right because the shield is yours.' So, the show is a long way of figuring around who's gonna be Captain America," Mackie said during an episode of The Rich Eisen Show. "Where's the shield gonna end up. And, who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?"

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ on March 19th.