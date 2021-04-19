Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Emily VanCamp Reveals How She Feels About Sharon Carter's Lack of Superpowers

✖

There is no question that Sharon Carter can hold her own in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though the former Agent 13 doesn't have any superpowers of her own, she still manages to punch, kick, shoot, and fight her way out of tricky situations and almost make it look easy as fans of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier saw in "Power Broker". But even though it looks easy doesn't mean it actually is and now Emily VanCamp, who plays Sharon, is opening up about how she feels about the character not having any superpowers of her own noting that it's great until things get down to just fists on fists.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, VanCamp said that not having superpowers comes with playing the role of Sharon, but as the fight sequences progress, that's where things get interesting.

"I mean, look, that's part of who I signed up to play, Sharon doesn't have powers," VanCamp said. "I mean it's great until it comes to the fight sequences, you know. And then they start stripping away your weapons so, you know I don't have a shield or a steel arm or you know, I can't fly so that was interesting. As we were doing and learning these fight sequences they wanted less and less weapon so just a lot of bloody hand on hand combat."

VanCamp also revealed that some of the bruises and bloody knuckles were real.

"No, they were real," she said. "I think one of the first takes I've bloodied up my knuckles just because we hadn't anticipated the gravel on the ground and it was just one of those things that happens, not anyone's fault. Just like hand positioning, but yeah, I remember I was sending photos of my bloody knuckles to my family and they're just so used to this stuff now I think it just got lost in the mix of a bunch of baby photos and you know nieces and nephews. I mean no one even comments, it's just another day at work for Emily."

VanCamp has previously commented about Sharon's fight style, commenting about how fun it was to explore this new side of the character.

"It was really fun to just explore what her fight style is because we're used to seeing her as this technically-trained agent, and suddenly she's fighting off these goons and it’s more of a street fight," VanCamp told Entertainment Weekly. "So it was kind of fun with the amazing stunt team, they are so incredible. And Marvel really equips you with all of the tools that you need to be able to do this kind of stuff. But figuring out her fight style and what this new Sharon looks like when she's out there fighting, and I don't really have superpowers to use as a tool. So it was very hands-on street fighting-style (laughs)."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.