Falcon and Winter Soldier: Sharon Carter’s Madripoor Fight Scene Was Almost Even More Violent

Marvel Studios disarmed Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) for much of her bad guy beatdown in Episode 3 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where the former S.H.I.E.L.D. spy and CIA Agent fights off Madripoor assassins in "Power Broker." When Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) reunite with Sharon years after she becomes a fugitive helping Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Captain America: Civil War, the superhero duo have formed an uneasy alliance with Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) to locate Dr. Wilfred Nagel (Olli Haaskivi) — the scientist who successfully recreated the Super Soldier Serum empowering Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag Smashers.

Sharon punches, kicks, bludgeons, stabs, and shoots her way through a small army of Madripoor bounty hunters who have come to collect the bitcoin bounty on the trio's heads: she ambushes a trio of armed assassins with pipes and fends off a knife-wielding baddie before slinging his blade into another ill-fated thug. The former Agent 13 takes down another with hand-to-hand combat, grapples with a goon she stabs and uses as a human shield when she takes fire, and then disarms and guns down her last two remaining attackers.

But Sharon's fight sequence in the TV-14-rated "Power Broker" was almost even more violent, according to VanCamp:

"That [fight sequence] was ever-evolving. At first it was guns, and then they thought, 'Well, none of us really want to promote guns if we don't have to, and there are enough guns already,'" VanCamp told Entertainment Weekly about Sharon's pipe weapons. "We just went from top weapons and then sort of dwindled down to, 'If she found a pipe on the ground, she can just use that' (laughs). 'OK, that makes sense.' She's not going there anticipating necessarily that there's going to be this big epic battle, but sure enough, she has to fend for herself and find whatever she can. I think it made it kind of fun and interesting."

Along with Sharon's darker and edgier attitude formed by her fugitive status, VanCamp describes the ex-Agent 13's reinvented fighting skills as a "very hands-on street fighting-style."

"It was really fun to just explore what her fight style is because we're used to seeing her as this technically-trained agent, and suddenly she's fighting off these goons and it’s more of a street fight," VanCamp said. :So it was kind of fun with the amazing stunt team, they are so incredible. And Marvel really equips you with all of the tools that you need to be able to do this kind of stuff. But figuring out her fight style and what this new Sharon looks like when she's out there fighting, and I don't really have superpowers to use as a tool. So it was very hands-on street fighting-style (laughs)."

Series director Kari Skogland previously revealed the Marvel Studios original series decided to reduce weaponry on the show "for obvious reasons" and that the creators wanted to "have our characters be clever and interesting and not just rely on the go-to [weapons]."

New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere Fridays on Disney+.

