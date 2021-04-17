The Falcon and the Winter Soldiers Subtitles Confirm Shady Sharon Carter Connection

✖

Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) has a history of working with and for clandestine organizations, so it shouldn't surprise Marvel fans that she's up to some shady stuff during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Though she's typically been on the side of the good guys throughout her brief history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest episode of the show, in fact, might tease the character's heel turn. Light spoilers up ahead for "Truth," Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Towards the end of the episode, we see Carter speaking with someone on the phone hastily trying to get their attention. While it's not quite clear who Carter is talking to, the closed captioning reveals all. Shortly after Carter offers the caller double whatever their last price was, the captions signify it's "Batroc speaking in French."

Fast forward a little bit and we see Batroc (Georges St-Pierre) meeting up with Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the rest of the Flag Smashers as they look to stop the Global Reparation Council from passing a new law detrimental to their cause. It's here Batroc says he wants to kill Sam Wilson, apparently joining forces with the radical group.

Naturally, this raises loads of questions.

If Carter was just helping out Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) — and they promised to get her a pardon from the United States government — why would she hire Batroc to kill one of them? Perhaps it's a misdirect and she hired Batroc to help them out. Since Batroc is a weapon for hire, maybe it's his job to infiltrate the Flag Smashers and take them down from within.

That is, of course, the best-case scenario for the show's eponymous duo, so maybe it won't work out that way and Sharon is about to turn full heel. At the very least, fans of the show only have to wait one more week for the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to be released.

