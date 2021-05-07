Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Elijah Richardson Addresses Possible Return as Patriot

✖

Now that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has come to an end, Marvel fans are eager to find out what's next for the show's cast of characters. As soon as the final episode aired, it was announced that Captain America 4 is officially on the MCU's line-up and Anthony Mackie is expected to play the titular role. However, there is still the question of many other characters from the Disney+ series, including Eli Bradley, the grandson of Isaiah Bradley, who was played by Elijah Richardson. Eli is Patriot in the comics, so many are hoping he will be a part of the Young Avengers team Marvel appears to be building. Previously, Richardson teased on Instagram that we might be seeing more of Eli in the future, and a recent interview with The Direct is making us hopeful for the character's future.

"I did my research after I found out I got the role. I tried to figure out who Elijah Bradley was, and what relationships he might have with other people maybe in the Marvel Universe. I just took that into consideration when approaching the character," Richardson shared. "Honestly that’s kind of all it is, is hopes and dreams. I mean, yeah obviously, who doesn’t want to be a part of the MCU? Right? But I mean, we’ll see. It's more of a 'we'll see.'"

During the interview, Richardson also admitted that he originally thought he was going to have superpowers during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"I knew I was auditioning for Marvel, but I didn’t know what character I was going to be auditioning for. So, I was given like, different sides. You know, they don’t want to disclose the actual sides until you get the role. So when I got the sides, I did my self-tape, [which is] when you record yourself and then send it over to the production company," Richardson explained. "I knew it was for Marvel, so I was like, 'Maybe this character has like, a superpower or an ability or something.' So after that, I got a call back saying, 'Okay, we want you to do another audition.' I did another audition with different sides again. I approached the character the exact same way. I was like, 'You know what, this character has to have some ability or superpower. This is Marvel. There’s no way he doesn't!'"

