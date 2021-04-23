Captain America 4 Officially in the Works With Falcon and Winter Soldier Showrunner

✖

After taking on the mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it looks like Anthony Mackie will headline his own film with Captain America 4 officially in the works from Marvel Studios. The series showrunner Malcom Spellman is returning to pen the script with Dalan Musson, which will likely continue the adventures of Sam Wilson as he embraces his role as the new Star-Spangled Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given how the finale of Falcon and the Winter Soldier shaped up on Disney+, this is not surprising. And after all of the teases the show's creators made about a second season, this is the logical next step.

The new report from the Hollywood Reporter says that casting and directing prospects are currently unknown, though it seems unlikely that the project would continue without Mackie or Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan.

Executive producer Nate Moore previously teased plans for a followup during an interview with IndieWire earlier this week.

"We’ve definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we’re just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter," said Moore. "Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season."

This news comes after previous reports indicating that Steve Rogers would be returning in some capacity, with actor Chris Evans rumored to be making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has since shot down those rumors during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself," Feige said in the interview.

Feige referenced Evans' own tweets in response to the news, where he cast doubt on the report's validity. This paves the way for Mackie to feature in a starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking over the mantle of the premiere member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

As of now, there is no possible release date mentioned for Captain America 4. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more news on the upcoming movie as it becomes available.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.