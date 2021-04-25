The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Elijah Richardson Teases More Eli Bradley in the MCU

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came to an end this week, but it paved the way for some exciting future projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is officially Captain America, Marvel Studios announced that a Captain America 4 is in the works. The final episode of the Disney+ series teased an MCU future for multiple characters ranging from John Walker (Wyatt Russell) to Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), but many are also hoping to see Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson) again. The character was introduced as Isaiah Bradley's (Carl Lumbly) grandson and was featured a couple of times throughout the series. Of course, Eli is Patriot in the comics, so there is a chance he will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's inevitable Young Avengers. Yesterday, Richardson took to Instagram and teased a future for Eli in the MCU.

"The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Finale ‼️ Watch a young king at work✨ This may only be the beginning of Eli Bradley," Richardson teased. You can check out his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eli (@officialelijahrichardson)

In the comics, Patriot is one of the core members of the Young Avengers, a team Marvel is clearly building up to in Phase 4. Along with Eli, we now also have Hawkeye's Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), WandaVisioni's Billy and Tommy Maximoff, Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Ant-Man 3's Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and possibly America Chavez in Doctor Strange 2.

As for Isaiah Bradley, the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gave the original Black Cap a touching tribute. Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore pushed for more of Bradley’s story after his introduction in Episode 2. "And really weigh on the things I think are subconscious in Sam’s character, Isaiah gets to make them conscious, he gets to bring them out," Moore told Vanity Fair. "And I think that’s such an important character and more to come, but I think that’s why the Isaiah Bradley inclusion was so great. And again all credit goes to Malcolm for really advocating for that.”

All six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

