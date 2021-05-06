Falcon and the Winter Soldier Actor Elijah Richardson Assumed Eli Bradley Would Have Superpowers

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently completed it's six-week run on Disney+ and featured many characters we will likely see again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One character folks think might return is Eli Bradley, the grandson of Isaiah Bradley, who was played by Elijah Richardson. Eli is Patriot in the comics, so there is a chance he will be a part of the MCU's inevitable Young Avengers. While there's no official word on whether or not Richardson will return as Bradley, the actor did recently admit to The Direct that he assumed he'd have powers on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"I knew I was auditioning for Marvel, but I didn’t know what character I was going to be auditioning for. So, I was given like, different sides. You know, they don’t want to disclose the actual sides until you get the role. So when I got the sides, I did my self-tape, [which is] when you record yourself and then send it over to the production company," Richardson explained. "I knew it was for Marvel, so I was like, 'Maybe this character has like, a superpower or an ability or something.' So after that, I got a call back saying, 'Okay, we want you to do another audition.' I did another audition with different sides again. I approached the character the exact same way. I was like, 'You know what, this character has to have some ability or superpower. This is Marvel. There’s no way he doesn't!'"

Bradley may not have had powers on the series, but Richardson does seem hopeful that he will return. "This may only be the beginning of Eli Bradley," Richardson previously teased in an Instagram post. During his interview with The Direct, Richardson also talked about chatting with director Kari Skogland before landing the role.

"I received a call, like a Zoom call, from Kari Skogland, who is the director. She just wanted to talk to me about my favorite Marvel movies and just talk to me about stuff like that. After that, I got the role," he shared. "I was doing my research on the character, trying to figure out who this person really was, so I could like, really embody it. Then after that, I really started to watch a whole bunch of Marvel movies over again."

