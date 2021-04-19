Falcon And Winter Solder: Val's Business Cards Revealed

✖

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier revealed its surprise cameo (spoilers ahead!) to be Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine. This is a character with a complex history in comics but one which often turns out to have villainous roots and ties to villainous organizations. It seems the live-action version of the character introduced in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 5 is going to lean into that villain given her attempted recruitment of John Walker. In the sequence where she meets the MCU's once Captain America replacement, she hands over a business card. While there was "nothing on it," according to John Walker, a new photo from Louis-Dreyfus shows another version of Val's card.

Louis-Dreyfus finally broke her silence on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the weekend-long unspoken spoiler-free window expired, posting a photo of herself with the business card on Twitter. In the selfie, Louis-Dreyfus is holding a card which says her character's name, "Valentina Allegra De Fontaine." Under her thumb, there seems to be a phone number which is covered up. This version of the card was removed from the series, in favor of a version with a fully black side and a fully white side.

"It'll be endlessly interesting because she's endlessly interesting," The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's John Walker actor Wyatt Russell told Esquire about Louis-Dreyfus, whose involvement in the series wasn't disclosed to him when he signed onto the Marvel show. There were rumblings on set that someone was coming in Episode 5, but the TV legend's role was a locked-down and well-kept Marvel secret. "I think people are going to think one thing and get a little bit of another because she's such a great actress and you've seen her do feats for the past, however many years. This is a very different type of character for her," Russell said. "I'm excited for whatever comes with that. I don't know. I have no idea what's going to come of it, but I hope something does. It would be amazing to work with her."

