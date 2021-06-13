The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Cut Make America Great Again Line From Captain America's Speech

✖

It took The Falcon and the Winter Soldier six episodes to get there, but eventually, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) picked up the Captain America moniker and the iconic stars-and-stripes shield that comes with the name. In fact, the series culminates in a passionate speech in front of politicians and news cameras, broadcasting a fiery monologue from Wilson across the world. At one point, Mackie says he wanted to include a "Make America Great" reference in the speech but was shot down by studio executives.

“With all of the protests and everything that went on in 2020, there were just as many Brown people as Black people as white people as Asian people. Everyone, everyone in this country at this time wants to see a change, and that monologue sums that up a beautiful way,” Mackie said during a virtual appearance at Marvel's Drive-In FYC event held at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

“One thing I wanted to put at the end of the monologue — and it got shot down — was if we’re going to ‘make America great again,’ it has to be done by Americans," the actor added. "And no matter what your race, creed, color or sexuality is, you’re an American. And that’s what I think the new Captain America captures.”

That reference, of course, is a mention of the same verbiage used by former President Donald Trump and his campaign. Mackie didn't give any explanation as to why it was shot down.

In addition to Wilson's ascension to Captain America, there was one point the writer's room behind the show nearly gave the character comics-accurate superpowers.

"I'm gonna take a leap and answer this one because I don't think I can get in trouble for it. It was discussed in the room but I don't think anyone in the room felt like there was a way to do that right," Spellman told UNILAD when asked if he considered giving Falcon his bird-speaking powers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or the upcoming Captain America 4. "I don't know what's gonna happen in Cap 4 though."

