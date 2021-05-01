Falcon and Winter Soldier Writers' Room Discussed Giving Sam Wilson Powers From the Marvel Comics

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series creator Malcolm Spellman reveals the writers' room for the Marvel Studios show discussed giving Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) a superpower from the comic books. Before he becomes the star-spangled Captain America, Wilson is the high-flying Falcon: a master martial artist in peak physical condition who soars on Wakandan wings and shares a psychic affinity with birds. Wilson gained this super-human ability from the Cosmic Cube, forming a telepathic link with Redwing — his pet hawk-slash-superhero sidekick — truly making him the Avian Avenger. It's a power that Mackie's Falcon, now Captain America, almost gained in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

"I'm gonna take a leap and answer this one because I don't think I can get in trouble for it. It was discussed in the room but I don't think anyone in the room felt like there was a way to do that right," Spellman told UNILAD when asked if he considered giving Falcon his bird-speaking powers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or the upcoming Captain America 4. "I don't know what's gonna happen in Cap 4 though."

Whether or not the all-new Captain America gets this superpower in the Mackie-starring Cap 4, reportedly scripted by Spellman and Falcon and Winter Soldier writer Dalan Musson, the series head writer can't say.

"I have no idea what's happening with Cap 4. That's Kevin Feige stuff," Spellman said about the Marvel chief creative officer and producer behind the MCU.

Marvel Studios has not officially announced Captain America 4. The six-episode Falcon and Winter Soldier ends with Sam Wilson, the former Falcon, accepting the mantle and shield of Captain America when he partners with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to thwart Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Super Soldier Serum-empowered Flag Smashers in New York City.

All episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+.