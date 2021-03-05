The Falcon and the Winter Soldier "Two Weeks" Teaser Released by Disney+

When one door closes, another door opens. When one Marvel TV show on Disney+ ends, another Marvel TV show on Disney+ begins. The final episode of WandaVision was released early Friday morning, bringing the first live-action series from Marvel Studios to a close. Before WandaVision premiered, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe waited 18 months to see something new from the franchise. This time, the wait for the next MCU project is much, much shorter. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives in just two weeks.

Marvel and Disney+ are taking one week off of new MCU shows before releasing the series premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Next Friday will feature a documentary about the making of WandaVision before the following week sees Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles in the popular Marvel franchise. To celebrate the upcoming premiere, and remind fans that they don't have to go too long without the MCU, Marvel and Disney+ released a new teaser on social media. Check it out!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows the story of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Captain America famously passed his iconic shield to Sam at the end of the film, and this new series will deal with what happens next.

“I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America," Mackie told Variety in a recent interview. His character was handed the iconic Captain America shield in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. "I’ve been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you’re supposed to do it," he says of his own career. "I didn’t go to L.A. and say, ‘Make me famous.’ I went to theater school, did Off Broadway, did indie movies and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I’m extremely happy about that."

