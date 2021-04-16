Falcon and Winter Soldier Fans Question If Steve Rogers Is Alive or Dead After Episode 5
The penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Solider dropped on Disney+ today and featured a whole lot of interesting views on the legacy of Captain America. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After John Walker (Wyatt Russell) used Cap's shield to murder a member of the Flag Smashers, he was stripped of his new title. The shield is now where it belongs, in the hands of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who spent a portion of this episode training with it. While folks are excited that Sam finally appears to be ready to take up the Cap mantle, many are still wondering what happened to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).
We last saw Old Man Steve at the end of Avengers: Endgame when he gave the shield to Sam, and Sam and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) keep referring to Steve as being gone. However, there's been no clear indication if "gone" means dead or retired or perhaps just left this timeline altogether. Many fans took to Twitter after the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to question if Steve is still alive. You can check out some of the posts below...
The Suspense!
Spoilers for #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier
Am I the only one totally on the edge of my seat waiting for an answer of if Steve is still alive or not?
Why do they always gotta fiddle around with our heartstrings the way they do?— Ricky Costa (@rickyQcosta) April 10, 2021
Define "Gone"
saying steve is gone is not helping my delusion of thinking he is still alive #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— jenna (@oswaldaae) April 16, 2021
A Nice Thought
It’s really fun for me to imagine @ChrisEvans’ Steve Rogers growing old in a comfy Indiana cabin, flipping on the news in 2024. He just watches the events of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier play out and thinks “Ahhh, it’s all a part of the journey,” and sips his tea.— Joshwa Walton (@joshwawalton) April 15, 2021
Our Emotions!
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #SamWilson #BuckyBarnes— Grag Ahse (@AhseGrag) April 16, 2021
.
.
The amount of times they said that steve Rogers was GONE in this scene. I can't 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZZcS7xctLj
Searching For Clues
// #TFATWS SPOILERS \\#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— ⎊ JOHN WALKER HATE PAGE ⍟ (@lokiislit) April 16, 2021
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
me trying to see if bucky’s dog tags are actually steve’s pic.twitter.com/rSYN2UKGMR
The Word "Gone" Is Haunting Us
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #TFATWS— GK (@GK123chris) April 16, 2021
Sam said "Steve is gone" again in 5th ep.... I'm not okay rn🥺🥺😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fvAHZo67Bj
A Good Point
SO Y’ALL THINK STEVE IS STILL ALIVE IN #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier BUT YALL FORGOT ABOUT THIS SCENE IN FFH?? pic.twitter.com/1mcCKevg2f— K I / G O 🇺🇬 (@thekigozimusazi) March 12, 2021
A Good Counterpoint
did anyone else pick up on sam saying "a thing you and steve WILL never understand" that's future tense bitches ergo steve rogers is alive #thefalconandthewintersoldier pic.twitter.com/QEcSY3Hi5p— Denise TFATWS SPOILERS (@basicdeangirl) March 27, 2021
Wishful Thinking
alive steve rogers for a good luck#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/awcsgtEfgE— kristina | a fan account (@mylulllabies) March 19, 2021
Alive Until Proven Dead
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier not steve rogers trending until i see that man’s corpse in a COFFIN he’s alive idc idc pic.twitter.com/K9U5FmP0SL— sofia • tfatws spoilers (@tittyIamp) March 19, 2021