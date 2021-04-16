Falcon and Winter Soldier Fans Question If Steve Rogers Is Alive or Dead After Episode 5

The penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Solider dropped on Disney+ today and featured a whole lot of interesting views on the legacy of Captain America. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After John Walker (Wyatt Russell) used Cap's shield to murder a member of the Flag Smashers, he was stripped of his new title. The shield is now where it belongs, in the hands of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who spent a portion of this episode training with it. While folks are excited that Sam finally appears to be ready to take up the Cap mantle, many are still wondering what happened to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

We last saw Old Man Steve at the end of Avengers: Endgame when he gave the shield to Sam, and Sam and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) keep referring to Steve as being gone. However, there's been no clear indication if "gone" means dead or retired or perhaps just left this timeline altogether. Many fans took to Twitter after the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to question if Steve is still alive. You can check out some of the posts below...