The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Introduces a Powerful New Super Soldier to the MCU

✖

The first three episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have spent quite a bit of time talking about super soldier serums. Karli and the Flag Smashers have a collection of them that they want to use to revolutionize the world, the Power Broker wants to steal them, and Baron Zemo wants to destroy them. Aside from Karli and a couple of her associates, the serum hasn't actually been taken by anyone else, leaving the Flag Smashers, Bucky Barnes, and Isaiah Bradley as the only known Super Soldiers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That changed on Friday, as the new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier delivers some payoff with its serum storyline, and introduces a dangerous new Super Soldier in the process.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier! Continue reading at your own risk...

At one point in the episode, Zemo chases down Karli and causes her to spill her bag of serum vials. He ends up smashing them all with his boot, effectively ending the future of the serum, since he also killed the scientist who knew how to make it. However, there was one vial that he missed. That vial was found by none other than John Walker, the new "Captain America."

John is clearly on the fence about taking the serum, but he has struggled through the entire series living up to the legacy of Steve Rogers. When Lemar mentions how many lives they could have saved while at war had they had the serum, it's enough to convince John to take it. So, when he arrives on the scene to fight the Flag Smashers, he shows off some new strength that no one knew he possessed.

Like with so many others, the power proves to be too much for John. Not that he can't physically handle the strength, but he can't control himself. During the fight, Karli punches Lemar and sends him into a wall, accidentally killing him in the process. This sends John on a warpath, and he chases a Flag Smasher down in the streets. When he catches up to the man he violently murders him with the Captain America shield, right in front of an entire crowd of people.

This is the villainous John Walker that many Marvel fans have been expecting to see. Unfortunately his taking the serum has made things a lot more difficult for Sam and Bucky.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.