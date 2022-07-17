Fantastic Four Fans Choose Their Dr. Doom

In a matter of days, thousands of fans will descend upon Comic-Con International, the first full-sized in-person comic convention held at the San Diego Convention Center since the onset of the global pandemic. Marvel Studios will be there with one of its signature Hall H panels, and speculation of what the outfit will reveal is at an all-time high.

With little known about Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot, many are hoping for news surrounding Marvel's First Family. Not only that, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are hoping to get casting information regarding the beloved heroes. So much so, in fact, nearly each of the characters trended throughout most of the day on Saturday. That includes Victor von Doom, the group's most popular super villain.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the Latverian ruler.