Fantastic Four Fans Choose Their Dr. Doom
In a matter of days, thousands of fans will descend upon Comic-Con International, the first full-sized in-person comic convention held at the San Diego Convention Center since the onset of the global pandemic. Marvel Studios will be there with one of its signature Hall H panels, and speculation of what the outfit will reveal is at an all-time high.
With little known about Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot, many are hoping for news surrounding Marvel's First Family. Not only that, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are hoping to get casting information regarding the beloved heroes. So much so, in fact, nearly each of the characters trended throughout most of the day on Saturday. That includes Victor von Doom, the group's most popular super villain.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the Latverian ruler.
Michelle Rodriguez
prevnext
Personal fan cast would be:
Sue Storm: Ana de Armas
Johnny Storm: Diego Boneta
Reed Richards: Regé-Jean Page
Ben Grimm: Taron Egerton
Mix it up and cast Michelle Rodriguez as as Victoria*** Von Doom. https://t.co/EaW7kzzQqr— Aaron Morales (@Aaron_M_Morales) July 16, 2022
Kanye
prevnext
CAST KANYE AS DR DOOM!!!!‼️‼️‼️‼️— Mack Mck (@Macksohot) July 15, 2022
Luke Evans
prevnext
@MarvelStudios This is my dream cast for the Fantastic Four movie:
John Krasinski as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic
Emily Blunt as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman
Austin Butler as Johnny Storm/Human Torch
Jesse Plemons as Ben Grimm/The Thing
Luke Evans as Dr. Doom— MartinD1964 (@MartinD1964) July 9, 2022
Brian Tyree Henry
prevnext
Before Brian Tyree Henry got casted in the MCU he was my dream fan cast for Dr Doom. I don't think anyone could surpass those expectations.— Fernan (@FernanAyuso) July 14, 2022
Javier Bardem
prevnext
Recently read articles promoting circulating rumors/news that Javier Bardem might be cast as Mr. Sinister and Antony Starr might be cast Sebastian Shaw in @MarvelStudios #MCU, which seems fine. But honestly, Antony Starr as Mr. Sinister and Javier Bardem as Dr. Doom seems better.— UntaPup (@UntaPup) July 15, 2022
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
prevnext
Cast Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Dr Doom in the MCU. – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/RQJZbfn97H via @ChangeAUS— Magnetic Eye (@Magnetic__Eye) July 15, 2022
Giancarlo
0comments
for him to be cast as dr doom 🤲🏽🕯 https://t.co/t94XihG0r6— DAMIYAH STAN ACCOUNT (@WendeAmor) July 13, 2022
*****
What characters do you want to see pop up in the MCU's Fantastic Four reboot? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev