Fantastic Four Reveals SPOILER Is Doctor Doom's Mystery Bride

It was previously announced by Marvel Comics that another major wedding will take place in the Marvel Universe as none other than Doctor Doom will be married in the pages of Fantastic Four #33. Now in a new press release the publisher has revealed the identity of Doom's previously mysterious bride, announcing that Victorious aka Zora Vukovic, will marry the Baron. First introduced at the start of Dan Slott's run on the character back in 2018, the character was a loyal servant of Doom who rebelled against the unseen forces that took over the country, eventually being bestowed with part of the Power Cosmic and becoming the nation's champion.

In a press release confirming her identity, Marvel writes: "This June, writer Dan Slott and artist R.B. Silva invite readers to attend the nuptials of Victor Von Doom and his most devoted and noble subject, Victorious in FANTASTIC FOUR #33. The second chapter in the upcoming “BRIDE OF DOOM” arc, FANTASTIC FOUR #33 will feature guest stars galore such as Prince Namor and Black Panther and pack a gut punch of an ending that no one will see coming. Just in time for the 60th anniversary of Marvel’s First Family, “THE BRIDE OF DOOM” arc is just the latest thrill ride in Slott and Silva’s masterful run on Fantastic Four and promises to be the next iconic story in the Fantastic Four mythos."

FOOLISH, PEASANTS! HOW DARE YOU SAY THESE STORIES ARE TO CELEBRATE THE 60th ANNIVERSARY OF THE SO-CALLED "FANTASTIC" FOUR! THESE TALES ARE BEING TOLD TO CELEBRATE THE 60th ANNIVERSARY OF DOCTOR DOOM! HAIL DOOM! pic.twitter.com/3CIaqurEEh — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) February 17, 2021

The storyline begins in the upcoming Fantastic Four #32, due out in May. You can read the full solicitation for that issue and find the cover images below.

FANTASTIC FOUR #32

DAN SLOTT (W) • R.B. SILVA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BRIDE OF DOOM!

Part 1: “Betrothal”

The HUMAN TORCH’s love life is changed forever when he must choose between his soulmate and his ex-wife...

And is Johnny Storm’s first heartbreak, CRYSTAL, back in the book?! This is all too much! Fortunately, there is also a lot of punching, hitting and clobbering going on! All this and an ominous decree by DOCTOR DOOM! PLUS: A second tale in which Reed Richards duels Doctor Doom for the strangest prize imaginable!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99