Marvel's X of Swords Shocks With A Surprise X-Men Wedding

Marvel's X of Swords was billed as a crossover epic like the events of yore at the house of idea. A twenty two (!!) issue event that would take place across every single title in the X-Men with the threat of true death and resurrection almost seemingly off the table, X of Swords has spent the bulk of its issues laying the groundwork for the war between Krakoa and its sister island Arakko and also revealing how the ten champions of the mutant world gathered their swords. The tournament finally started and its first round resulted in a casualty, but the second round took on a surprising turn and saw one of the X-Men....get married. Full spoilers below!

The second card pulled by Saturnyne for the tournament is Cypher's, the Two of Cups, a tarot card that represents love, partnership, and mutual attraction. It's quickly revealed that Cypher's task for the round is he will be forced to get married, but not to just anyone, he must tie the knot with the Arakko warrior Bei the Blood Moon. This is a big deal because even though Cypher's entire mutant abilities allow him to understand anything; however, he can't understand a word said by Bei.

In a text page, the comic reveals that Bei has a "Doom Note" within her chest which reverberates when she speaks and causes loud concussive force blasts. Due to being silent for most of her life, the Doom Note "seeks to be understood" but since the words spoken by the Doom Note are not "a true language," they can't be translated. The pair awkwardly fumble through their vows, despite the other being unable to understand the speaker (with Cypher finding this fascinating). They share a kiss and are are married in a bizarre ceremony, as a result Saturnyne awards one point to both sides.

So are these two married for forever? Will Cypher eventually understand Bei through some bizarre mix of fate? Will the Arakkii warrior return to Krakoa with her husband after the event (assuming they both survive)? We'll have to wait and see where things go next but there are only six issues remaining.

November 18th sees the release of X-Force #14, Hellions #6, and Cable #6 and it all wraps up on November 25 with X-Men #15, Excalibur #15, and the final chapter, X of Swords: Destruction #1. You can find the full checklist for the 22 part event below.