Funko Pop Make-A-Wish 2022 Lineup Pre-Orders: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars

Earlier this year, Funko announced that Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars Pop figures would launch as part of Funko’s Pops! With Purpose program in support of Make-A-Wish. These Pop figures include Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Cheshire Cat, Sulley, Winnie the Pooh, Iron Man, Spider-Man, BB-8, and a Stormtrooper in an awesome metallic blue deco that comes complete with a special sticker and box art. Pre-orders for these figures are expected to go live today, April 4th, leading up to World Wish Day on April 29. UPDATE: All common figures and exclusives have launched. Details follow.

A breakdown of the Pop figures that will be released as part of Funko’s Make-A-Wish 2022 lineup can be found below. It includes a mix of common figures and exclusives, the latter of which are highlighted. Pre-order links will be updated after the launch, which is likely to happen on or shortly after 9am PST / 12pm EST. Note that Entertainment Earth is offering free US shipping with orders of $39 or more using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout.

Funko has donated $150,000 to Make-A-Wish as part of the promotion, and are launching in-store activations for Make-A-Wish recipients at select GameStop stores nationwide during the month of April.

“World Wish Day is all about the Make-A-Wish community coming together in celebration of wishes that can help kids build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness,” said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. “We are so grateful to have Funko join the celebration and find a fun way to involve a couple of our other key supporters in Disney and GameStop as well.”

Funko’s previous Pops! With Purpose release came just last week with a collection of DC Comics-themed Pride Pop figures that were released in support of the It Get’s Better Project. You can check out all of the details about that wave right here.