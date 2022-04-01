New Funko Pride 2022 DC Comics Pops: Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Robin

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For the third year running, Funko has partnered with the It Gets Better Project to support the LGBTQ+ community with a donation and a wave of Pop figures designed to raise awareness. This time around DC Comics characters Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Robin are in the spotlight, and you can pre-order them in Walmart's exclusive 3-pack, which is available right here for $29.88 while it lasts. The Pop figures are also available to pre-order individually here at Entertainment Earth for $11.99 each. Note that Entertainment Earth is offering free shipping on all orders $39+ when you use the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout.

Previous releases in Funko's Pride collection include Batman, SpongeBob, and Hello Kitty in 2020, followed by a collection of Star Wars, Marvel, Bob's Burgers, and Disney Funko Pops in 2021. So far, all of the Pops in the Pride series are distinguished by that awesome rainbow deco.

Funko's original statement on the debut of their Pride Pop figure collection still holds true today:

"Our FUNKO PRIDE POP! collection is a celebration of inclusivity and acceptance. Funko supports the LGBTQ+ community and rejects intolerance and discrimination. At Funko, FUN is for EVERYONE! A donation from Funko has also been made to the It Gets Better Project, an organization that uplifts, empowers, and connects LGBTQ+ youth around the globe, in support of this program. The It Gets Better Project inspires people to share their stories and remind the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth that hope is out there, and it will get better."

You can keep tabs on all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include: