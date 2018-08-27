Funko Launches Marvel Pop Figures For the Holidays

Funko is pushing Christmas creep into August with their line of festive Marvel Pop figures and Pint Size Heroes (and a Mariah Carey Christmas album Pop if you’re into that sort of thing).

Their Marvel holiday Pop lineup includes Deadpool with candy canes, Spider-Man sporting an ugly sweater, Hulk furiously crushing a stocking (probably because he got a tie instead of a Nintendo Switch), and a Groot Christmas tree that Charlie Brown would be proud of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pint Sized heroes lineup includes, Evil Sweater Thanos, Rocket Sled Raccoon, Christmas Tree Groot, Ugly Sweater Spider-Man, Snowman America, and an adorable Squirrel Girl with a stocking.

You can pre-order the entire lineup of Marvel Holiday Funko Pops and Pint Size Heroes right here with shipping slated for November.

On a related note, Funko released a wave of shiny, gold chrome Pop figures as part of Marvel Studios’ “The First Ten Years” celebration. Star-Lord was earmarked as the lone exclusive for that first wave of figures, and you can get it at BoxLunch right here while supplies last.

As for the rest of the Marvel Studios 10th anniversary Funko Pop lineup, you can pre-order the entire collection right here. It includes Iron Man, Loki, Dancing Groot, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Gamora, Black Panther, and Ant-Man.

Finally, the battle between Captain America and Red Skull from Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger is frozen in time thanks to Funko‘s latest Movie Moments Pop figure! It joins the gold chrome Pop figures featured above in Marvel Studio’s The First Ten Years lineup.

The Captain America vs. Red Skull Movie Moments Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for September. The official description reads:

“From one of Marvel’s most memorable cinematic battles, Captain America faces off against Red Skull, leader of HYDRA. Each measuring approximatly 3 3/4-inches, the arch enemies stand atop an enviornmental base to set the scene. This Marvel Captain America and Red Skull Pop! Vinyl Figure Movie Moments comes packaged in a window display box“.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.