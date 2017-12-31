‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Stunt Coordinator Joins Channing Tatum’s ‘Gambit’

2017 may be ending, but the long-in-the-works Gambit movie is showing no signs of slowing down.

Omega Underground reports that Thomas Robinson Harper, who is best known for his work on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Iron Man 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as well as Pacific Rim Uprising has joined Gambit as the film’s stunt coordinator. Harper will join other recently announced members of the film’s crew, including production designer Jess Gonchor, whom Harper worked with alongside director Gore Verbinski on The Lone Ranger, cinematographer Bojan Bazelli, and Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan.

The announcement of Harper, who has a long history on the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, joining Gambit comes following the landmark deal between Disney and 21st Century Fox. The deal, which officially sees the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool returning to Marvel and poised for integration into the MCU, had previously caused some to speculate that the Gambit project might be at risk. Though things have been moving forward on the project for the last several months, the film is slated for a Valentine’s Day 2019 release, which would put it under the Disney umbrella. While Disney’s acquisition of Fox might not impact Gambit itself — though how the acquisition will ultimately play out is still anyone’s guess — any potential sequels or similar films may be up in the air.

Gambit is set to begin filming in New Orleans in March. Other updates for the film include the possible addition of an unexpected villain, potentially Donyell Taylor, best known as Bandit or the second Night Thrasher in comics — an interesting choice that would give Gambit an early foe to take on before coming up against the rumored big bad Mr. Sinister and fit nicely with the Ocean’s Eleven/Romeo & Juliet with mutants vibe the movie is said to be going for.

Gambit, directed by Gore Verbinski and starring Channing Tatum, is slated for release on February 14, 2019.

