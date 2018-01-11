The ‘Gambit’ Movie Loses Director Gore Verbinski

It looks like the Gambit movie has one more hurdle to jump before hitting the big screen.

The solo project has already faced its share of delays, but now it’s lost its director. Gore Verbinski has parted ways with 20th Century Fox on the upcoming film, though Deadline is reporting that the split is an amicable one, mostly due to scheduling issues. The good news is that the change in director has not affected Channing Tatum’s involvement.

The Gambit project previously had Doug Liman in the director’s chair, but he exited also due to scheduling issues. That resulted in a start from scratch mentality, something Tatum has acknowledged in the past as a good thing for the project. It then brought in Gore Verbinski to take over director duties, but now it will need to find someone else to take the film to the finish line.

Few details are concreted when it comes to Gambit, but an earlier report gave a sneak peek at the story, which you can see a bit of below.

“Remy Lebeau (Channing Tatum) is on trial in New Orleans. He’s considered a huge security risk. We flashback to almost 25 years before. Master thief Luke Lebeau runs into eight-year-old Gambit while doing a heist. Impressed by his skills, he offers to take the mutant orphan under his wings. Raised alongside other strays he calls ‘cousins’, the teenage Gambit becomes the superstar of the Thief Guild. He encounters Bella Donna Boudreaux while on the run from the police. Sparks immediately fly since Bella is also a fellow mutant. Their love is directly prohibited by both families since the Boudreaux are sworn enemies of the Lebeau clan. Deciding to unite the two sides, Remy offers to have the two clans team up on a HUGE heist to profit both families. Of course, the whole plan goes awry, and in the chaos, Maryanne Boudreaux shoots and kill Luke Lebeau.”

Gambit is currently scheduled for a February 14, 2019 release.