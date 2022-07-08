Giancarlo Esposito Confirms Talks With Marvel, Hopes to Play Professor X

Marvel Studios recently explored the multiverse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with them introducing us to an alternate universe designated 838. In that universe Patrick Stewart returns as Professor Xavier and we even get to finally see John Krasinski as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. There isn't a Professor X in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it leaves the door open for any actor to play the role. Fans have been wanting to see Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito join a Marvel Studios film, and it seems that he's already had meetings with the blockbuster franchise. During a new video with TikTok account @countdowncitygeeks (via The Direct), the actor revealed talks with Marvel and that he wants to play Professor X.

"So, I have not worked for Marvel yet," The actor revealed. "I've been in a room with them and talked with them, and to answer your question, I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories. They do the same thing."

"So, there's been talk of Magneto, there's been talk of Dr. Freeze, there has been talk of, who else are they talking about over there? Oh, Doom! And there is Professor X. Pick one? I'm going to go for something that is a little bit different. I'm going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X. Esposito added.

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming film with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, the Marvel Studios boss revealed how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

What did you think about the film? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!