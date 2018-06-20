Jeff Goldblum Would Love to Do a Grandmaster Solo Movie for Marvel

Jeff Goldblum would love to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a movie cetnered around his Grandmaster character.

Goldblum appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the upcoming release of his Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom film, where host Kimmel revealed he was a huge fan of Goldblum’s Grandmaster role in last year’s Thor: Ragnarok. “I would love to see the Grandmaster have a whole movie,” Kimmel said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goldblum, having enjoyed playing the part, agreed. “I would, too,” Goldblum said. “I love all those guys at Marvel and Kevin Feige but the director of that, Taika Waititi, he’s a genius! He helped create Flight of the Concords. You ever see that movie that he did, all improvised? He did an all improvised movie called What We Do in the Shadows. It’s a great movie.”

Goldblum had previously commented on whether or not he would be appearing in Avengers 4, teasing a possible connection between his Grandmaster and the Grandmaster’s brother the Collector.

“I don’t know. Who knows,” Goldblum started. “They’ve got a good imagination. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victora Alonso over there, they know what they’re doing. They make good movies. Well, see if I could contribute anything to what they were doing. I imagine this, that my brother, the Collector played by Benicio del Toro, maybe they see us together. I don’t know. Who knows but my character can do anything. I’ve got my super powers than all of them put together.”

Of course, those who saw Avengers: Infinity War might have a little bit of trouble imagining the Grandmaster reuniting with the Collector after what happened to the character with Thanos’ visit to Knowhere. Goldblum, however, insists that his character is more powerful than any other seen on screen so far, so anything is possible.

“I’m the Grandmaster! You can’t kill me,” Goldblum said. “I can do everything. I can fly. I can do all sort of thing, really. So all I want to do is play games but I could do anything.” Thanos had best watch out but, at the same time, it sounds like Goldblum might not have watched Avengers: Infinity War yet.

Goldblum’s next theatrical outing in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit theaters on June 22.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.