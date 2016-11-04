Grant Morrison Reveals Two Marvel Studios Projects They Pitched

Way before Marvel Studios even had plans to do a Doctor Strange film or Moon Knight series, someone big pitched the two projects to the studio. Legendary comic book creator Grant Morrison has officially revealed that he once pitched a Doctor Strange and Moon Knight film to Marvel before Marvel Studios' current President was involved. During a new interview with Rolling Stone, Morrison revealed that the studio wanted people who made movies to helm their projects as opposed to comic creators.

"Way back at the start, before even [current president] Kevin Feige was involved — I knew those guys back then — and I pitched Dr. Strange, and I pitched them Moon Knight," Morrison revealed. "But they just never took us seriously because we were comic-book guys. It was just always, 'we need to get our own people to do this.' They've got the formula now, and it really works well, but back then, it was very much, 'Hollywood people should be doing this stuff, not you freaky comic guys.' But you know, that never stopped them from stealing our stuff [laughs]. They're quite happy to put their hands in our pockets for whatever they needed to! I had a great Doctor Strange pitch, but obviously, they went their own way."

The next big Marvel Studios project to hit theaters will be Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will feature the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor and is set to introduce us to the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, who will be played by Christian Bale. Hemsworth has previously described what it was like working with Bale, calling it "really scary", and now the actor has detailed the villains complex backstory in a recent interview with D23 Magazine.

"[Gorr is] not a straightforward villain... there's a real complexity to him. It's not black and white, what he's doing. He has a truthful motivation, which I think makes for the most interesting kind of villain," Hemsworth said. "You might not agree with how he's going about it, but you understand why he's been tipped over the edge and why he's gone down this path. It's a really challenging one for Thor, because the set of questions Gorr's posing does hold some truth—but he can't let Gorr destroy the universe in the process. That, I think, makes this a greater dynamic and not as predictable as the straightforward good gut vs. bad guy scenario we've seen before."

The studio describes the film as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

