Green Goblin Is Trending on Twitter and Marvel Fans Are Confused
As Twitter users are want to do, they noticed that something was trending online that was vaguely related to an area of their interest and proceeded to flood the hashtag asking why it was trending. Today's case was "Green Goblin," prompting Marvel fans to post non-stop about the Spider-Man villain while also maintaining their curiosity about, well, why everyone was talking about old Norman Osborn to begin with. Was it because Marvel Studios had confirmed he was coming to Spider-Man: No Way Home? Not even close. It shouldn't surprise too many to know that the term began trending because of a different sphere online, sports.
The NFL offseason will begin this week with teams now being able to sign players in free agency to new deals. Among the players that were able to sign a deal today was former Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Back Jalen Mills, who signed a four-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $24 million. Mills' nickname? Green Goblin. As a result of his new deal, Mills' nickname began to trend. The name didn't originate from any association with the Marvel villain however, and instead from Mills' trademark green hair.
"Just joking with one of my friends," Mills told NBC Sports in 2016 about his new hair color. "Then the joke, I actually came through and I actually kind of like it a little bit, so I'm gonna keep it for sure." There were a few other nicknames that apparently were tried at the time too including "Lime Green Sklittle," "Starburst," and even "The Joker," but Green Goblin stuck.
In the meantime we've collected the best reactions to "Green Goblin" trending on Twitter, starting with a fantastic joke about Mills' movement to his new team.
Fantastic Joke
Mills going from Green Goblin to Iron Patriot, Norman Osborn style pic.twitter.com/H2DqqXuEg4— shamus (@shamus_clancy) March 15, 2021
We ALL did
When I saw Green Goblin trending I thought it was about Spider-man 😭😭😭😭😭— Miwo ✨⚡FNAF SB HYPE!⚡✨ (@AllMightyMiwo) March 15, 2021
green goblin gatorade
green goblin is trending. they must have finally made green goblin gatorade— ͏k͏y͏l͏e (@kyleconqueso) March 15, 2021
I was expecting some Spider-Man 3 rumor
"Green Goblin" is trending and I was expecting some Spider-Man 3 rumor or announcement, but apparently it's sports.— Adam the Alien 👽🖖🛸 (@AdamTheAlien) March 15, 2021
Kevin Feige take notes
I thought this was all going to be MCU announcements. pic.twitter.com/OjwnNTZU8o— Bill the Lizard (@lizardbill) March 15, 2021
It is a sports thing
Green Goblin is trending and it isn't about this Green Goblin. It is a sports thing. Count on sports to trick me into thinking something relevant to my interests is trending. pic.twitter.com/Xx4XmPupqr— Alan Sarapa (@AlanSarapa) March 15, 2021
not the Green Goblin I was looking for
This is not the Green Goblin I was looking for pic.twitter.com/WQE0oO82DQ— Who (@aproxinate) March 15, 2021
When you see Green Goblin trending
When you see Green Goblin trending but then discover it has nothing to do with movies pic.twitter.com/aiunOUHrn4— Drew McIntyre (@DrewBMcIntyre) March 15, 2021
He earned it
Green Goblin is trending. Good for him. pic.twitter.com/5JzTsMKyzi— Kasey Isn’t Funny ❓0 ❓❓ (@RawbertBeef) March 15, 2021
Why would you do this
The wrong Green Goblin is trending... so to continue us down the wrong path, here’s this: pic.twitter.com/B5hxgG95XK— Becca's MARVELous Life (@BeccaBochna) March 15, 2021