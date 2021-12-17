Green Goblin Is Trending on Twitter and Marvel Fans Are Confused

As Twitter users are want to do, they noticed that something was trending online that was vaguely related to an area of their interest and proceeded to flood the hashtag asking why it was trending. Today's case was "Green Goblin," prompting Marvel fans to post non-stop about the Spider-Man villain while also maintaining their curiosity about, well, why everyone was talking about old Norman Osborn to begin with. Was it because Marvel Studios had confirmed he was coming to Spider-Man: No Way Home? Not even close. It shouldn't surprise too many to know that the term began trending because of a different sphere online, sports.

The NFL offseason will begin this week with teams now being able to sign players in free agency to new deals. Among the players that were able to sign a deal today was former Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Back Jalen Mills, who signed a four-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $24 million. Mills' nickname? Green Goblin. As a result of his new deal, Mills' nickname began to trend. The name didn't originate from any association with the Marvel villain however, and instead from Mills' trademark green hair.

"Just joking with one of my friends," Mills told NBC Sports in 2016 about his new hair color. "Then the joke, I actually came through and I actually kind of like it a little bit, so I'm gonna keep it for sure." There were a few other nicknames that apparently were tried at the time too including "Lime Green Sklittle," "Starburst," and even "The Joker," but Green Goblin stuck.

In the meantime we've collected the best reactions to "Green Goblin" trending on Twitter, starting with a fantastic joke about Mills' movement to his new team.