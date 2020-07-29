Paul Rudd Is Trending For Not Aging and Being Handsome
Another day, another swarm of people on Twitter talking about Paul Rudd being ageless. The actor who plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe often trends on social media for looking about the same as he did back in 1995's Clueless. Rudd's looks were a trending topic during the 2019 Academy Awards and his Marvel co-star, Chris Evans, has even joked about it. Hilariously, Twitter doesn't seem to care that Rudd's agelessness (and handsomeness) is an old subject because the actor is a hot topic once again. It's unclear why he's trending on Twitter today, however, we think it might have originated from @everythingloria asking, “What actor, male, is the perfect level of good looking? Like not too offputtingly handsome. Like the right amount of handsome and also seems fun/funny/goofy?”
Between sharing some of his best clips, roles, and pics... Twitter is consumed with Paul Rudd content today. Honestly, we wouldn't have it any other way. Here's just a small sample of the many, many tweets about Rudd to hit the social media site...
Let Him Trend Forever
it's offensive that Paul Rudd is ever NOT trending pic.twitter.com/YcLguqpa8Z— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 29, 2020
Can't Argue Facts
paul rudd is trending simply bc he’s hot... i mean look at the material pic.twitter.com/gK86sbfcgo— ًjoann (@holyfaulkner) July 29, 2020
Josh Rights
paul rudd in clueless send tweet pic.twitter.com/Jj5BgQ8Xmd— ambree 🕷 (@brincessbreee) July 29, 2020
World's Greatest Grandma
Just watched Ant-Man again. Yup, still holds up. Paul Rudd is the World’s Greatest Grandma. pic.twitter.com/cTkm2aEYDb— TASK & the Boys #BlackLivesMatter (@UpToTASK) July 29, 2020
Timeless
Paul Rudd in 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020. pic.twitter.com/u7u1Dtkhm6— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) July 29, 2020
This Classic Video
since Paul Rudd is trending is about time y'all appreciate his performance in recreating the "You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)" music video like BITCH HE FUCKIN SANG THAT SHIT. HE SANG AND DANCED EXACTLY LIKE DEAD OR ALIVE DAMMIT APPRECIATE IT RN !!!!!pic.twitter.com/ZDBSCJUoTU— Sabrina ☄️ (@troubledcomet) July 29, 2020
And This One
Since Paul Rudd is trending, a reminder this piece is his greatest work pic.twitter.com/lcNUF9DUkG— TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) July 29, 2020
Also, This One
paul rudd is trending so this is the perfect time to bring this backpic.twitter.com/5ptaze22ut— rey¹ᴰ (@hslonelyhigh) July 29, 2020
Precious
Paul Rudd, 1991. pic.twitter.com/CQ2U5yKZ3N— RETRO. (@ImagenRetro) July 27, 2020
Can't Looks Away
do you have a crush on paul rudd in clueless or do you lack taste? pic.twitter.com/3qxNWYvykp— 🍄 (@networksociaI) July 29, 2020
My Two Cents
Obviously YES to Clueless Paul Rudd, but let's not forget 200 Cigarettes Paul Rudd. pic.twitter.com/DNt1UZg8SM— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 29, 2020
Iconic
Seeing Paul Rudd trending for how amazing he is, and I just had to think of when his daughter dressed as The Wasp, and he PLAYED Ant-Man but instead dresses as Weird Al pic.twitter.com/BBSGYbro6g— Da Mongy (@DAMongiardo) July 29, 2020
The Hero We Need
Paul Rudd is trending! Who knows why! Who cares! He’s my only light in the darkness! pic.twitter.com/ls6Leu1XiK— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) July 29, 2020
No Need to Worry
oh my god paul rudd is just trending bc hes hot i got so scared pic.twitter.com/BKKXwE7Cc4— caitlyn (@spideyskiwi) July 29, 2020
Unproblematic King
paul rudd has NOT AGED this is what happens when you stay unproblematic pic.twitter.com/cw8rDT1nYL— angelique (@jcolesdandruff) July 29, 2020
No Choice But to Stan
the fact that paul rudd is trending just for being hot and funny ..... pic.twitter.com/iLDglc1ayx— paul rudd (@philsadelphia) July 29, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.