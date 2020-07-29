Paul Rudd Is Trending For Not Aging and Being Handsome

Another day, another swarm of people on Twitter talking about Paul Rudd being ageless. The actor who plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe often trends on social media for looking about the same as he did back in 1995's Clueless. Rudd's looks were a trending topic during the 2019 Academy Awards and his Marvel co-star, Chris Evans, has even joked about it. Hilariously, Twitter doesn't seem to care that Rudd's agelessness (and handsomeness) is an old subject because the actor is a hot topic once again. It's unclear why he's trending on Twitter today, however, we think it might have originated from @everythingloria asking, “What actor, male, is the perfect level of good looking? Like not too offputtingly handsome. Like the right amount of handsome and also seems fun/funny/goofy?”

Between sharing some of his best clips, roles, and pics... Twitter is consumed with Paul Rudd content today. Honestly, we wouldn't have it any other way. Here's just a small sample of the many, many tweets about Rudd to hit the social media site...