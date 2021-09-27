Guardians of the Galaxy: Someone Wants James Gunn to Put a Ferret in Vol. 3 Real Bad

The script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been written for years by now, and James Gunn is actively storyboarding the movie as he creates one sketch card per shot throughout the entire flick. During a breaking in storyboarding Monday, Gunn took to Twitter to share a series of screenshots he took of his Instagram account and one eager Guardians fan hoping to see a ferret at some point in Vol. 3.

While she’s not technically a ferret, some have suspected Lylla to appear should the threequel explore Rocket Raccoon’s backstory as most have suspected. Perhaps that’s what the fan wanted — or maybe, just maybe, they really want to see a ferret.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1442599369535000576?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Either way, Twitter is now having a field day with the moment, so keep scrolling to see what everyone is saying.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates. Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

