Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn Shares Largest Stack at Vol. 3 Storyboards Yet

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to begin principal photography by the end of the year, and helmer James Gunn is hard at work plotting away every shot involved in the film. As has been the norm throughout the filmmaker’s career, he’s been busy storyboarding the entire feature, sketching out one card per shot in the movie. Sunday afternoon, Gunn posted his latest accomplishment, the biggest stack of storyboards he’s completed for the film yet.

As the director himself says, it only covers seven-and-a-third script pages.

“My weekend – #GotGVol3 storyboards for one sequence; this represents 7 1/3 script pages,” Gunn tweeted along with the picture. “Most difficult section yet.” You can see the director’s photo below.

Gunn previously described why he sketches out hundreds of shots with each film he does.

“This book of drawings & descriptors becomes my film Bible, which is more important to me than the script,” the director added. “For me writing a script is often just me trying to describe what I see visually, so this is closer to the truth of how I see the story (the film itself is even closer).”

He concluded, “Every shot in my movies is hand drawn first. That’s at least 2,500 shots or so per my recent films. Many of the shows – about 1/3 – take anywhere from 2 to 10 cards or more – because I’m drawing the movement. So I probably end up with about 3,000 cards.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates. Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

What members of the Guardians would you like to see spin-off shows of?