Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Set Photos Reveal New Costumes With Classic Marvel Design

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 set photos that now online reveal the Guardians' new costumes. As you can see below, the new uniforms that Guardians will wear are actually a classic Marvel Comics design – one that some fans have been waiting a long time to see! These new Guardians of the Galaxy 3 costumes are direct adaptations of the iconic uniforms the team wore in Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning's transformative run on the series back in 2008. The Abnett and Lanning Guardians of the Galaxy are the ones that have defined the Marvel Cinematic Universe version – so this is a fitting glow-up!

New set photos for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3’ has been leaked. (Via: @JustJared) pic.twitter.com/kkvHtOgwMW — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) May 2, 2022

It's unclear whether or not we'll find The Guardians starting off the film sporting these new uniforms, or ending up in them. The stakes are high as to how that question gets answered, as director James Gunn has made it clear that this threequel will be an ending to his Guardians saga – one that will come with serious emotional damage in the form of some major character deaths:

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn previously teased to Deadline's Hero Nation Podcast, regarding Guardians 3. "It's big; it's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be." He added, "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That's always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best."

So are we looking at Star-Lord and Nebula (and anyone with them) as both the last of the old Guardians and the start of the new? As Gunn has indicated, while this era of the franchise is ending, the franchise as a whole is not. Knowing the roster of the Abnett and Lanning Guardians team, there are some distinct possibilities these outfits could be the start of something new – or, like the first film, something saved for a big finale that brings the team (and new additions) together.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Badley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Sean Gunn (Kraglin Obfonteri), Sylvester Stallone (Stakar Ogord), and Zoe Saldana (Gamora). In addition to the returning Guardians team members, Guardians 3 will also be the highly-anticipated introduction of Marvel cosmic character Adam Warlock, who will be played by We're The Millers star, Will Poulter. Peacemaker's Chukwudi Iwuki has been cast in an unknown role.