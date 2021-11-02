Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Will Poulter “Honored” to Join the Marvel Family

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally found its Adam Warlock. A post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 teased the arrival of the ultra-powerful Warlock back in 2017 and fans have been waiting to see who would end up landing the role. It was reported last month that Maze Runner and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star Will Poulter had been cast as Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which starts production this year and a 2023 release on the horizon.

As usual, Marvel Studios is keeping the details regarding Guardians 3 under wraps, and those involved are being extra careful as to not reveal any potential secrets. That includes Poulter, who was recently asked about his upcoming MCU role. The actor didn’t share any actual info about Guardians, he did reveal just how happy he is to be a part of the Marvel franchise.

While speaking with Variety about his Hulu series Dopesick, Poulter said that he feels “very honored to have been welcomed into the Marvel family. Everyone I’ve interacted with there is great and you know, [I’m] very excited to be part of a franchise like Guardians, which I regard to be like, one of the most creative and unique.”

Getting any information about Marvel movies is usually a lost cause, unless Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo are involved. Unlike the Spider-Man and Hulk actors, Poulter is keeping his comments on lock, not even risking an inadvertent spoiler and simply avoiding the specifics altogether.

Poulter did talk about his experience going from a show like Dopesick to a project like Guardians 3. Dopesick is a real-life drama about the opioid epidemic in the United States. The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is a comic-inspired space odyssey featuring a walking tree and talking raccoon. They’re very different types of projects, but Poulter loves the ability to switch it up.

“I’m not really allowed to speak about the part,” he told Variety. “Just given that it’s Marvel I’m sworn to secrecy. But [I’m] very, very grateful to, you know, be talking about something like Dopesick on one hand and talking about something – or, not talking about something – like Guardians on the other. But very, very grateful to be doing both.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to debut in theaters on May 23, 2023.