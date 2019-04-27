MasterTainment Unveils New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Easter Egg

JamesGunn is the master of placing Easter eggs into his movies and his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is no different. Luckily, several Marvel fans have dedicated themselves to scouring the films looking at every frame attempting to uncover anything that could have been purposefully hidden with YouTuberMasterTainment leading the way. The YouTube creator has provided ComicBook.com an exclusive first look at his latest Easter egg discovery, and it could spell out a major change in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Looking at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, MasterTainment points out that the drilling ship the team uses to go to Ego’s core is riddled with a mysterious language. The language can be seen everywhere on the ship from signage to controls and believe it or not, it’s apparently the language of The Builders.

Said to be the oldest race of the entire Marvel comics mythos, The Builders are a group of characters first introduced by Jonathan Hickman and Jerome Opeña. The characters often come across as omnipotent villains and play a major role in Infinity, a run that heavily influenced the events of both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

While they have yet to appear on-screen, the inclusion of their language would seem to show the race does, in fact, exist within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and could appear at some point in the future. You can find out more information about the Easter egg in MasterTainment’s video above.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Both Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are currently in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings to the silver screen July 2nd.

