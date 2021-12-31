James Gunn Reconfirms Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Is Still on Track to Start Filming This Year

✖

There's been a lot of talk this year about director James Gunn's work over at Warner Bros., with The Suicide Squad arriving in theaters in August and the standalone Peacemaker series heading to HBO Max after that. Once those projects are complete, however, Gunn will make his triumphant return to Marvel Studios to finish the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Fans don't have much longer to wait to get a glimpse of what Gunn has in store for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as the filmmaker has confirmed once again that filming will begin this year.

It may come as a surprise given how many Marvel projects are currently in the works, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is indeed heading into production at some point in 2021. It likely won't be until the later part of the year, as Gunn will need to finish Peacemaker and do some press for The Suicide Squad after its release in August, but there haven't been any delays in the schedule as of late. When asked about Guardians 3 on Twitter this week, Gunn was clear about the timeline.

This year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 4, 2021

When asked by a fan online when Guardians 3 would be heading into production, Gunn simply answered, "This year." That's all there is to it. The schedule hasn't changed, and the third installment in the beloved Guardians franchise will have cameras rolling at some point in 2021.

Gunn answers that same question every so often, and it's encouraging to know that nothing has changed since he last answered it back in February. It's still good to go for 2021.

At present, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to arrive in theaters in 2023. If production starts in late 2021, and continues into 2022, that gives the post-production team plenty of time to finish the film. While there isn't a specific release date for Guardians 3 just yet, a summer debut seems the most likely, so there would probably be a little over a year set aside for post-production.

Are you excited to see what's in store for the Guardians in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know in the comments!