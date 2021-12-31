James Gunn Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Filming Start

✖

Many Marvel Studios fans are eager to learn something, anything, about James Gunn 's return with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is supposed to premiere in theaters sometime in 2023. But with Gunn still working on The Suicide Squad and currently filming the spinoff series Peacemaker for HBO Max, some fans are angsty about when the filmmaker will be finished with his DC Comics commitments and hop back over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well according to Gunn himself, it doesn't sound like the wait will be long for his return to his first superhero franchise.

While answering fan questions on social media, as he is wont to do, Gunn confirmed that he will indeed begin filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 later this year. Check out his tweet below:

A lot of production listings have seemingly revealed the 2021 filming start for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and now Gunn himself has confirmed it. This movie was in the works for years before Gunn was (temporarily) fired from Disney for controversial statements made on his social media accounts, so fans are eager to see what's next for Marvel's team of cosmic heroes.

While Gunn initially finished his script long before his firing, it could have gone through some major alterations in the years since. Drax actor Dave Bautista recently said as much during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I believe it's okay to say that we will go into production late next year," Bautista shared. "I saw a script early on when we were all on schedule and James Gunn was attached before everything went nutso. I believe because [Marvel's] whole calendar has changed [due to the pandemic shutdown and Guardians' production delays], that storylines have changed, and they won't intersect like originally planned. Obviously, we lost Chadwick [Boseman], so I don't know where that leaves Black Panther. I haven't seen a new script, is the short answer."

The production will also get a major update for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by utilizing StageCraft technology. This is the same pioneering tech created for filming Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which should allow Marvel to push the boundaries of their visual effects.

We'll get to see for ourselves when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres sometime in 2023.