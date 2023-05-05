Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt Reveals Filming Schedule

✖

As has been teased numerous times before, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is starting principal photography by the end of this year. In fact, Guardians star Chris Pratt recently revealed an exact timeline. On the press tour for Amazon's The Tomorrow War, Pratt revealed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will begin filming around November before completing production sometime next spring.

"We will be shooting that at the end of this year and the beginning of next year, so like November to maybe April," Pratt said in a stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The Marvel star then went on to confirm he read the script "years ago" and is ecstatic to work with James Gunn once again.

"Yes, well the script was written years ago because we were going to do it years ago, and due to unforeseen circumstances and then a pandemic - I can't - I don't even really remember what happened, but for some reason we didn't shoot it and now, by the grace of God, we will shoot it, and it will be directed by James Gunn, and that's really f***ing cool!," the actor added.

Pratt's not alone in his thoughts. Karen Gillan has also said she's read the script for Vol. 3 and says it's the best of the trilogy.

"I don't know exactly," Gillan said about when production would start on the threequel back in 2019. "I think it'll be in the next couple of years, but I've read Vol. 3 and I think it's the best of the trilogy. I know that we're all really excited to have James Gunn Back as our fearless leader. So we're all just really looking forward to getting back together."

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

