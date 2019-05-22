Why James Gunn is the Perfect Filmmaker to Carry Thor’s Journey Forward

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, we see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) hop aboard The Benatar and presumably fly off into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. While it’s far from a confirmation, the move seemingly teases the fact that the Asgardian God of Thunder will be involved in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in a few years. Since there’s been no confirmation of Hemsworth’s involvement in the property — no casting news has been made, for that matter — we can’t say for sure the character will appear.

We can, however, speculate and pitch our idea on how Guardians helmer James Gunn is the right person to carry the character’s arc forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Gunn has always been a filmmaker that’s worn his heart on his sleeve, one recent Deadline interview has painted the fan-favorite director in an all new light. Having been fired from one of the projects he cared about most deeply in his career, the Deadline piece struck a chord — Gunn has no problem going public with his vulnerabilities. And that’s exactly the type of person who can take Thor from a great character with deep character development and turn that arc into something flawless.

As we saw in Endgame, Thor spent a good chunk of the movie in a fractured state, trying to overcome depression and anxiety to find out whether or not he was still the god he once was. And it’s a character Gunn would excel at with his style of storytelling. In fact, that’s been the creed behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise so far, right? Taking these characters…these misfits…and making them whole again.

Take that iconic scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 where Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Yondu (Michael Rooker) arguing on the steps of the Ravagers ship. Though these characters are rugged aliens on the exterior, Gunn has had the gift of giving them understandable story arcs, allowing fans to relate with them better than the MCU’s human characters. And while the Asgardian has had an incredible arc himself from Thor: Ragnarok through Endgame, it’s just not quite done yet.

Storyline aside, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited about the prospective opportunity of having Hemsworth — an actor who’s proven time and time again he has the right comedic chops — join the franchise known for being chock full of humor. At this point in the MCU, Thor’s exactly where he needs to be. Without a literal family, Thor has every opportunity to join this family of friends and Gunn’s the ideal candidate to propel his character arc moving forward.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings to silver screens July 2nd.