Guardians of the Galaxy Star Sean Gunn Celebrates Disney World's New Ride

Guardians of the Galaxy star Sean Gunn celebrated Walt Disney World's new ride this week. Epcot will soon have tons of Marvel fans running around waiting for a chance to experience the newest ride. Cosmic Rewind is a roller coaster that takes place inside like Space Mountain, but the experience ratchets things up quite a bit. Gunn looks in awe of the entire thing on Instagram. James Gunn had personal input on the storyline for the Guardians during the ride. It's an impressive piece of engineering seeing as how its one of few coasters that has a good experience no matter where you end up sitting. For all the Guardians actors, this has been a wild trip. There are so many emotions to process as the filming for Volume 3 has come to a close. Then, add on the emotional weight of this celebration of their work, and it's enough to make just about anyone a little misty-eyed.

Gunn said on Instagram, "Many thanks to all the awesome folks at @waltdisneyworld who made our trip so much magical fun. You gotta ride the #guardiansofthegalaxycosmicrewind! It's a total blast!"

Eternals writer Kaz Firpo talked to The Direct about how the Celestials will come into play for the Guardians going forward. "We talked about it at length, but it's one of those things where I think that maybe Guardians [Vol. 3] will have something to say about it… Ego's a really fascinating character, whether he's lying or not, that's a question," Firpo said. Fans are going to book their ticket for James Gunn's next Marvel film as soon as possible for answers.

The writer continued, "I think that you've seen the Celestials now in our film, what they are, what they're capable of, the fact that they are truly as large as planets, give birth to suns, and they're immortal space gods—even more than our tiny little immortal space gods. So I think it's going to be something that we're going to continue to get to explore a little bit ... and I think that you know, as far as we know, the Eternals haven't met Ego. They don't even know who he is. Was he an imposter? I don't know, but I'm excited to see James Gunn's Guardians 3 as much as you are."

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis reviewed the ride after visiting the park. He believes Cosmic Rewind raises the bar for Disney coasters at every park.

"With Disney World and Disneyland starting to explore Marvel-themed rides following the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster proves to be their best effort yet. It tells a story from start to finish and offers plenty of Marvel Easter eggs along the way, features the cast to add an exciting level of authenticity, and would be a fun roller coaster with or without visual moments of Starblasters zipping by or circling a massive Moon with "Conga" thumping in your ears. It has just about everything anyone looking for a marvelous experience wants."

