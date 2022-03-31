Disney World Reveals First Look Inside Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Ride

It’s almost time to start lining up for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Disney’s D23 fan club shared an inside look at the new coaster exclusive to EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the theme park’s first park attraction inspired by characters from Marvel. The ride, which opens this summer, features the cast of the Marvel Studios blockbuster franchise Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, and Glenn Close as Irani Rael of the Nova Corps. See the new look in the photos below.

“This planetarium-style exhibition is the Galaxarium and it showcases planets, stars and other wonders that connect Earth and Xandar,” reads the post from D23, teasing the “out-of-this-world attraction” opening summer 2022 at EPCOT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DisneyD23/status/1509353521224761348

Featuring segments directed by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the second Disney attraction to feature the galactic Marvel heroes. Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks’ first Marvel ride was Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!, located at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort.

“The Guardians characters are awesome,” Walt Disney Imagineering executive producer Michael Hundgen previously told ComicBook. “They’re fun, they’re irreverent, they’ve got great music. And so it felt like: If we can take advantage of bringing them to Walt Disney World, Epcot was a great home for them. We’ve talked about that this is the first Intergalactic Pavilion at Epcot. We’ve got lots of International Pavilions, but we’re going galactic with this addition. And we’re introducing guests to the planet Xandar and telling them how it was formed, telling them about their people, their traditions; and getting to see some of the great artifacts from their treasures; and then Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord and Gamora, they all show up.”

Reads the official description from Disney:

Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium-a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Are you ready to rock out on an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you! This family-friendly attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering-this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens this summer at the Walt Disney World Resort.