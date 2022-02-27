Guardians of the Galaxy Director Debunks Rumors of Modern Songs in Vol. 3

During Avengers: Endgame, Peter Quill/Star-Lord was one of many Marvel heroes who came to Earth to help stop Thanos, marking the character’s first time on his home planet since he was a kid. Soon after the battle ended, Quill and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy left Earth with Thor. This has led some to believe that during his brief time on Earth, Quill discovered some modern music that will be featured in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but director James Gunn has since debunked that rumor.

“RUMOR: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will blend a shortlist of modern songs from Star-Lord’s time on earth post Endgame,” @Moth_Culture tweeted. “Nope. Quill left earth as soon as he could. The songs are from the Zune,” Gunn replied. In the comments, another fan asked if Quill checked up on his family or visited his mother’s grave, and Gunn once again replied, “Nope.” You can check out the tweets below:

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1497774585617465344?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kraglin (Sean Gunn) gifts Quill a Zune that was purchased by the late, great Yondu (Michael Rooker). In the first two films, Star-Lord is frequently listening to “awesome” mixtapes made to him by his mother. Now that Star-Lord has a new device “with three hundred songs,” there’s a huge range of opportunities for the music of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, Vol. 2 took place in 2014, so we probably shouldn’t expect to hear any songs that were released after that year. Recently, Gunn spoke with Billboard and teased the new music won’t be like the songs chosen by Peter’s mom.

“Yeah, I just came from the set right now,” Gunn replied when asked about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 mixtape. “Just that it comes from the brown Zune that Yondu gave to Peter Quill. They aren’t chosen by his mother, I can tell you that.”

Gunn also spoke to CinemaBlend about why some of the Guardians of the Galaxy songs are not in the same order on the soundtrack as the movie. Some Marvel fans picked up on this during the first two releases and wanted an explanation.

“I think [it’s] because the order they are in in the movie is different than the order that they work well,” Gunn divulged. “As somebody who has put mixtapes together their whole life, the order of the songs in the movie doesn’t exactly work in the same way. So that’s why. When you’re putting songs together, there’s a flow to the way that the songs work together. And if you put them in the order in the movie, in winds up being too pop-y up front, and too dark on the back half. It gets a little darker as it goes on, especially Vol. 2.“

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.